Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Drops By 23.9%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 259,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Trisura Group stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

