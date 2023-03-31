Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rises By 19.1%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($124.73) to €117.00 ($125.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

