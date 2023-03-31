Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.71. 199,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,301. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

