Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $348,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297,603 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 555,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 1,001,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,814. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

