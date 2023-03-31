Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 2,159 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund comprises 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 135,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 193,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

