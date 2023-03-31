Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 0.4%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.64. 546,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Silverback Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,542 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

