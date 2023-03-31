SimpliFi Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SimpliFi Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

EFA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,314,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

