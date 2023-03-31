SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Hits $81.13 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $513.02 million and $81.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029488 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00201256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,549.99 or 1.00062382 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41340656 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $88,129,763.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.