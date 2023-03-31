Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,400 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sino Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of SNLAF remained flat at $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

