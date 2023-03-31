Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Siyata Mobile
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 target price on Siyata Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
Featured Articles
