SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 1,736 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

