SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,821 shares during the period. Premier Financial makes up about 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFC stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $730.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Premier Financial had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

