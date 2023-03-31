SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $8 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.98 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

