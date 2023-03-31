SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Invests $90,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24,327.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after buying an additional 291,924 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.35.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.