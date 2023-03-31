SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,359 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

