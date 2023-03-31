SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 1,649 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

