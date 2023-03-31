SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 945 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $273.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $676.36 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

