Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Skillz Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $224.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,707,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 460,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $48,225,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skillz by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

