Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $192,160.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Smartsheet



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

