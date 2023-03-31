Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $192,160.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

About Smartsheet



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

