Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SWDAF remained flat at $20.64 during midday trading on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.