Sol J. Barer Acquires 400,000 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,217,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,303.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NEXI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 74,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.35. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexImmune by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 2,181.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

