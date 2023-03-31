Solana Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Solana has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and approximately $381.57 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $20.51 or 0.00072961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Solana alerts:

Solana Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 385,472,992 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

