Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 282.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

