Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Ellison acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Lattimore purchased 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,913.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $369,852. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

SFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

