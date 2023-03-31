Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Stock Down 9.0 %

Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services.

