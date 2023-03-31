SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Reduced by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,343,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

