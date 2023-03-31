SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.85. The stock had a trading volume of 38,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,257. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

