Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 270,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 691% from the average session volume of 34,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc, Dialco Medical Inc, and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents.

