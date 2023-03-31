Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.31. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 13,200 shares trading hands.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$90.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.
Further Reading
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.