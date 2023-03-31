Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target Cut to $1.05 by Analysts at Bank of America

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America to $1.05 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SPIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,530.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock valued at $281,752 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management acquired a new position in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

