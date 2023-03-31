Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,001 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,987 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 3.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $688,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Splunk by 94.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

SPLK stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,985. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

