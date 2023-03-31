Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Up 3.8%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 377,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 336.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

