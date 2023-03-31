Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Update

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 848,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.