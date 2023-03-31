Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.