Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.5 %

CXM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 874,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $415,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

