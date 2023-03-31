Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.00 million-$714.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.25 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.13-0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprinklr from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $11,368,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprinklr by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 381,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

