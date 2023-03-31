Square Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.51 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Square Token has a market capitalization of $45.96 million and $2.51 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $22.22 or 0.00078619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 23.61526958 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,305,414.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

