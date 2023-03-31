St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.