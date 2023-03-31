St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOEGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.27. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

