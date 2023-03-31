Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.08

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.08 and last traded at $121.30, with a volume of 7723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Standex International Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Standex International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.
In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
