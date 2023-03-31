Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.08

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.08 and last traded at $121.30, with a volume of 7723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Standex International by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.