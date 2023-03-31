Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.10. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

