Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $121.22 Million

Status (SNT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $121.22 million and $51.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00201600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,439.05 or 1.00014138 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,730,597 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,730,597.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02757801 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,562,945.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

