Stephens Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $51.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $53.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.
CarMax Stock Performance
KMX stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
