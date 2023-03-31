Stephens Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $51.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $53.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 35.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

