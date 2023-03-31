Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.26.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

