Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.26.
About Steppe Gold
