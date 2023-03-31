Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.73

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €25.73 ($27.67) and last traded at €25.69 ($27.62), with a volume of 267580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €24.52 ($26.37).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

