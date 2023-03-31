Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,589,000 after buying an additional 663,711 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $4,713,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 323,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 134,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading

