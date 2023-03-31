Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 28,754 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 168% compared to the typical volume of 10,748 call options.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,165,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,658,114. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 719.34% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $489,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Rating)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.