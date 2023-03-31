Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of GAP Call Options (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 18,140 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,867 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $76,062.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,582 shares of company stock worth $287,557. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 31.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at $290,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 4,474,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,969. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. GAP’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

