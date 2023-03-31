StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 27.1 %

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195,287.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.22. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

