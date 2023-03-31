StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.97 million, a PE ratio of -232.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -833.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 314,848 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

