StockNews.com Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

