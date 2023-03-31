StockNews.com Downgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.07%.
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
